Almond Vosotros in action for the TNT Triple Giga. PBA Images.

MANILA — Six teams have already clinched a spot in the quarter-finals of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference Leg 2.

MCFASolver Tech Centrale won two out of its three assignments on Monday at the Ayala Malls Circuit Makati, moving past Northport Batang Pier, 20-18, and Terrafirma Dyip, 20-10.

Their lone defeat came against the Meralco Bolts, 21-13, and this resulted in them ending their Pool C games at 2-1.

Meralco, meanwhile, ended the day at 2-0 after going victorious against Terrafirma 21-10. They will conclude their group games on Tuesday against Northport at 10:55 AM and have the chance to come out as their group’s top seed.

The Batang Pier currently holds a 0-2 record, and Terrafirma is at 1-2 after reigning over Northport, 16-13, meaning that the men in orange will be the lone team who will not advance in the leg’s quarters.

Meanwhile, TNT Triple Giga swept its games in Pool A to also book a spot in the next round.

They defeated Blackwater Smooth Razor, 21-16, and the Purefoods TJ Giants, 21-11.

Blackwater finished at 1-1 after disposing of Purefoods, 20-15, while the TJ Giants, who stand at 0-2, will be eliminated from advancing.

In Pool B, only the CAVITEX Braves are assured of a spot in the tournament’s final eight spots.

The Braves ended at 2-1 after triumphing over Pioneer ElastoSeal, 16-12, and the San Miguel Beermen, 22-20. Their lone defeat came against Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 17-13.

SMB will be waiting for tomorrow’s games as they currently stand at 1-2 after they defeated Ginebra, 20-16, but lost against Pioneer, 16-14.

Pioneer (1-1) will try to eliminate the Gin Kings (1-1) tomorrow as the two will lock horns at the 10:30 matchup to open Day 2 festivities.