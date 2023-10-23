Wheelchair-bound athlete Jesebel Tordecilla throws the javelin in opening day action at the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games track and field competitions. PSC-POC Media Bureau.

MANILA -- The national para chess team opened their campaign in the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games on a promising note on Monday.

The men's and women's physically-impaired (PI) chess players won all three matches in the first round of the standard events.

Competing at the Hangzhou Qi-Yuan Chess Hall, FIDE Master Sander Severino led the way in beating Mongolia's Sundui Sonom while Henry Roger Lopez and Jasper Rom beat Thailand's Padu Srikpadee and Yoo Khoonme, respectively.

Cheyzer Cristal Mendoza bannered the women's squad in outplaying Indonesia's Yuni, Cheryl Angot beat Kyrgyzstan's Dariaa Kuraidanarova and Jean Lee-Nacita topped China's Zhang Yue in the women's side.

On the other hand, the players in the men's B1 and B2 and women's B1 posted 2-1 win-loss records in their opening round matches.

In athletics, Jesebel Tordecilla made an early exit in her Asian Para Games debut, winding up 10th and last in the women's javelin throw F56 finals with a heave of 12.88 meters on her fifth attempt at the HSC Stadium.

"Di pa ako nakapag-warmup tapos nakita ko na lang paglabas sa dugout nandun na yung throwing chair ako. Di pa nakapag-iinit wala pa yung adrenaline ko. Bitin po," Tordecilla, a Cambodia ASEAN Para Games silver medalist, said.

Early in the morning, Tokyo Paralympic veteran Gary Bejino advanced to the finals of the men's 100-meter S6 Monday after winding up fourth overall among the eight qualifiers in clocking one minute and 12.61 seconds at the Hangzhou Olympic Center Aquatic Arena.

A double gold medalist in the last Cambodia ASEAN Para Games, Bejino finished a close second in the first heat behind China's Tang Qian (1:12.6) and was No. 4 behind Tang and two other hometown bets, Luo Jinbiao (1:09.80) and Jia Hongguang (1:12.11), who were 1-2, respectively.

The Pinoy tanker, who lost right arm and left leg after being electrocuted at the age of seven, will be racing in lane 4 in the finals of the event scheduled at 7:20 p.m preceding the men's 200-meter individual medley S7 finals featuring compatriot and defending champion Ernie Gawilan.

Likewise appearing after Gawilan's race 200-meter is Edwin Villanueva, who went straight to the 200-meter individual SM8 finals.

Bowing out early in his event was swimmer Muhaimin Ulag, who finished in the second heat of the men's 100-meter breaststroke SB9 event in 1:24.25.