PBA 3x3: Vosotros returns as TNT guns for golden follow up

TNT's Almond Vosotros. PBA Images.

MANILA -- PBA 3x3 scoring champion Almond Vosotros returns on Monday for the TNT Triple Giga as they gun for the back-to-back title wins in Leg 2 of the PBA 3x3 Season 3 Second Conference at the Ayala Mall Circuit in Makati.

The 33-year-old feisty guard came back from the reserve list after taking a week's break.

He will beef up the Triple GIGA that claimed the P100,000 championship last week when they carved out an 18-16 win over Cavitex in the finals.

They will kick off their quest in Pool A against No. 6 Purefoods TJ Titans and No. 7 Blackwater Smooth Razor.

Teaming up with Vosotros in TNT’s bid for a back-to-back are Ping Exciminiano, Matt Salem, and Chester Saldua, who will make his debut with the team.

Meanwhile, Cavitex retained the core composed of Jorey Napoles, Tonino Gonzaga, Marion Magat, and Kenneth Ighalo as it tries to get back against TNT, that also beat them for the First Conference championship last July.

The Braves of coach Kyles Lao spearhead Pool B together with Barangay Ginebra, San Miguel, and Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays.

Third placer Meralco, handled by Patrick Fran, also returns the quartet of Alfred Batino, Joseph Sedurifa, Jeff Manday, and JJ Manlangit to lead Pool C that also includes Northport, Terrafirma 3x3, and guest team MCFASolver.

Barangay Ginebra led by First Conference holdovers Ralph Salcedo and John Espanola, opens hostilities at 10:30 a.m. against John Apacible and the San Miguel Beermen.

Eight teams – two from Pool A and three each in Pool B and C – are going to advance in the knockout stage on Tuesday, where a prize money of P100,000 awaits the leg champion.