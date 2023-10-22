NBA: Grizzlies' Adams out for season with knee injury

Steven Adams (4) and Ja Morant (12) of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrate after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Joe Murphy, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Los Angeles, United States - Memphis Grizzlies star Steven Adams will miss the entirety of the upcoming NBA season after undergoing knee surgery, the team announced on Sunday.

The Grizzlies said attempts to fix the New Zealander's knee without surgery had been unsuccessful, meaning he would now under the knife to repair a cruciate ligament.

"Grizzlies center Steven Adams will undergo season-ending surgery on his right posterior cruciate ligament after non-operative rehabilitation did not resolve the ongoing knee instability," the Grizzlies said.

"Adams is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season."

Adams, 30, has been a key figure for the Grizzlies since joining the team in a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2021.

Adams' injury is another headache for Memphis as they prepare to open the season against New Orleans on Wednesday.

The team is already without the suspended Ja Morant, who will miss the first 25 games of the season after being caught on video waving a handgun earlier this year.

