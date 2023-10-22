MLBB: Hadess leads MPL Singapore's Team Flash to M5 berth

Courtesy: MPL Singapore livestream

Hadess hailed playoffs MVP

MANILA (UPDATE) - Pinoy MLBB import Jaymark "Hadess" Lazaro made history by leading Singapore's Team Flash to a M5 world championship berth -- the first Filipino to do so in MPL Singapore.

This comes after they reverse-swept title favorites RSG Singapore, 4-3, in the MPL Singapore Season 6 Grand Finals held at the Suntec City Mall Atrium, snapping RSG's three-season claim on the Singaporean crown.

Hadess, who is on loan from Indonesia's Geek Fam, was also the playoffs Most Valuable Player.

Hadess reinforced veterans Bellamy "Lolsie" Yeov and Adam "Adammir" Chong in the best-of-seven series.

Down 3-2 and with their base reduced to just a hit in Game 5, Hadess and Adammir kept the team's hopes afloat with a last minute save.

With the rest of the Team Flash players resurrecting, they went for the counter-push that would force a Game 7.

Hadess went on fire early into Game 7 with an Aamon pick, going on a flawless 4/0/1 KDA card within just 12 minutes of play. After taking the first enhanced lord, Team Flash never looked back, clinching the first MPL title for the underdog squad.

Team Flash qualified for an upper bracket semifinals berth in the playoffs, beating Bleed Esports before succumbing to RSG Singapore to move down the lower bracket.

There, they defeated Evil, 3-1 to book a revenge showdown against RSG Singapore.

Team Flash will be one of fourteen teams qualified at the moment in the M5 World Championships, which will be hosted by the Philippines. Team Flash will also join seven other M5 qualified teams which are fielding in at least one Pinoy.

Two of these teams will also come from MPL PH, who have yet to determine representatives as the playoffs begin on October 25 at the EVM Convention Center.

Hadess is one of three Pinoys in MPL Singapore, the other two coming from Bleed Esports, where Kiel "KielVJ" Hernandez and Jeff "S4gitnu" S.Subang have suited up. Bleed Esports ended their campaign in 5th to 6th place.