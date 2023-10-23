Brazil's John Lineker celebrates after his unanimous decision victory over Filipino fighter Stephen Loman at ONE Fight Night 14. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA — John Lineker prevailed over Filipino fighter Stephen Loman during their bout at ONE Fight Night 14 last September.

Brazil's Lineker scored a victory via unanimous decision over the no. 2 ranked Loman at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“Thank God I managed to get another victory. I did what I always do. I went into the cage to get the knockout. Unfortunately, my opponent came up with a strategy to take me down, but I managed to defend his takedown attempts,” ‘Hands of Stone’ told ONEFC.com.

“I felt really good. I did my homework. I didn’t get the knockout, but I did my best, as I do in all my fights. I thought I performed well. I managed to show that I’m improving in some aspects, such as defending takedowns and also working underneath. So, I’m very satisfied with my performance,” he added.

Despite this, Lineker shared that he was underwhelmed with how the match went by, saying that Loman lacked in taking risks that could have made their match a lot better.

“I expected more from Loman. I think he was very cautious. He tried to preserve himself more in the fight. He tried to fight without taking any risks to try to win on points. But I think you have to get in the cage and show that you deserve to be there in that position,” he said.

He added how Loman did not execute to his potential, especially with the Filipino’s capabilities of knocking out his opponents.

“I’m not belittling him. Loman is a great fighter, a great athlete, and he put together his strategy for our fight. It’s just not the type of strategy I like. Everyone knows that I don’t go into the cage to win on points. I’m going to fight to get the knockout.

“I think he could have risked a little more so we could put on more of a show. He has a history of knockouts, but in this fight, he left something to be desired.”