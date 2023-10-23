Gawilan, Bejino claim PH's first medals in Asian Para Games

Swimmer Ernie Gawilan. Photo courtesy of Philippine Paralympic Committee

Para swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Gary Bejino delivered the country's first medals in the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China on Monday evening, when they claimed bronze medals in their respective events.

Gawilan settled for bronze in the men's 200m IM -SM7 final held at the Hangzhou Olympic Center Aquatic Arena, one of the three events that he ruled back in 2018 in Jakarta.

This time around, his time of 2:52.82 was good for third behind two Chinese swimmers. Huang Xianquan took gold with a time of 2:43.84, followed by Yang Huaqiang (2:50.73).

Gawilan was in fifth place after the first 50 meters before surging to third place and holding off India's Niranjan Mukundan, who finished fourth at 2:53.70.

Meanwhile, Bejino also took bronze in the men's 100m freestyle-S6, clocking 1:12.76.

China's Luo Jinbiao set a new Asian Para Games record as he touched the wall in 1:08.18, and another Chinese swimmer in Jia Hongguang took silver with a time of 1:08.93.