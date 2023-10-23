Gabbi at The International 2023. (Photo courtesy: Entity/Twitter)

Despite valiant efforts to stay in the lower bracket, Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte Santos and his squad Entity are now eliminated from The International 2023 after getting crushed by Virtus.pro, 2-0, at Seattle, USA on Monday afternoon (Manila time).

The European squad took home at least P3 million in cash prizes and have officially placed 9th-12th at the tilt.

Ilya "Kiritych" Ulyanov's Templar Assassin of VP was too much to handle in Game 1, as he decimated Entity's heroes across the map after building a gold lead.

Gabbi, meanwhile, notched a 6-3-13 performance on his Earthshaker while dealing 22.9k damage. The team was not able to capitalize on his 10-minute acquisition of Blink Dagger.

VP again stomped Entity's TI hopes in Game 2, with the match ending in less than 30 minutes.

With this development, all Filipinos playing at TI 2023 are now eliminated.

Earlier, Entity took down defending champions Tundra Esports to stay in the tournament, 2-0.

The Pinoy Dota 2 star only has positive words, reacting to the team's exit from the tournament.

"Unluck ggwp! Keep moving forward," he said in a Facebook post.

Post-TI shuffle awaits Pinoy players in the Dota 2 professional scene.

ENTITY ROSTER:

Alimzhan "watson" Islambekov

Daniel "Stormstormer" Schoetzau

Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte Santos

Vladislav "Kataomi`" Semenov

Dzmitry "Fishman" Palishchuk