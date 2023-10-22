B.League: Parks, Nagoya complete weekend sweep of Shinshu

Ray Parks Jr in action for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins completed a sweep of their weekend series with the Shinshu Brave Warriors to stay unbeaten in the 2023-24 season of the B.League.

The Diamond Dolphins crushed the Brave Warriors, 101-75, on Sunday at the White Ring to improve to 6-0 in the season.

Parks Jr. contributed 11 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and a steal in 20 minutes in the comfortable win. Robert Franks paced Nagoya with 22 points while Joshua Smith added 16 points and eight boards.

RJ Abarrientos did not play for Shinshu in the loss, which dropped them to 2-4.

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix made it four wins in a row after powering past the Gunma Crane Thunders, 95-78.

Ravena had nine points and three boards in the win, with Coty Clarke (23 points, 13 rebounds) and David Dudzinski (21 points) carrying the load for the NeoPhoenix.

San-En is off to a bright start, compiling a 5-1 win-loss record so far in the central conference.

Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings got back at the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 88-70, also on Sunday.

The defending champions suffered a shock 89-66 result against Yokohama on Saturday but salvaged a split of the weekend series. Tamayo had seven points and seven boards in Sunday's triumph.

Ryukyu hiked its record to 5-1.

Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido fell to a fourth straight loss after a 78-56 result against the Seahorses Mikawa at the Wing Arena Kariya.

Ramos had 10 points, four rebounds, and an assists in the defeat, wherein Hokkaido shot just 30.8% from the field including only 5-of-34 from long range.

Levanga is 1-5 to start their campaign.

Matthew Wright did not play in Kyoto Hannaryz's 88-70 win over the Akita Northern Happinets -- their first win of the season after five straight losses.

In Division 2, Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes defeated Bambitious Nara, 88-78, with the veteran point guard putting up four points, seven dimes, and three steals. Brock Motum did the heavy lifting for Shiga with 24 points, while Justin Burrell had a 17-point, 15-rebound double-double.

Greg Slaughter was a DNP as Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka crushed Niigata Albirex BB, 87-67.