Billiards: Centeno snares WPA women's 10-ball crown

Cheska Centeno is the new WPA Women's 10-Ball champion. Grabbed from Pro Billiard TV

Chezka Centeno crowned herself as the new WPA women's 10-ball champion by beating China's Yu Han in their race-to-9 finals in Klagenfurt, Austria on Sunday, Manila time.

The 24-year-old put on a dominant performance to vanquish Yu, a three-time world 9-Ball champion, 9-5.

The Filipina was all business while cleaning the final rack against her Chinese counterpart.

But upon sinking the 10 ball, Centeno, a native of Zamboanga City, screamed in jubilation.



"This is my dream, to be champion," said the teary-eyed Pinay.

With the victory, Centeno will be bringing home the $50,000 (P2.8 million) top prize, which is the biggest in the history of the women’s event.

Centeno also exacted revenge against Yu, who eliminated the former's mentor, two-time 10-ball champion Rubilen Amit, in the quarterfinals, 9-3.

It was Amit who handed her the Philippine flag, which Centeno draped on her shoulders after the title win.

Prior to beating Yu, Centeno stunned British legend Allison Fisher on Saturday with a 9-8 hill-hill victory in the semis.

Yu, on the other hand, reached the final round by booting out England's Kelly Fisher, 9-2, in the other semifinal pairing.