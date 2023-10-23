The Adamson Lady Falcons. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- Adamson University and the University of Santo Tomas will both have a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2.

This, after the two UAAP squads defeated separate opponents to finish as the second seeds in their respective pools, Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Adamson pulled off a reverse sweep against reigning NCAA champion College of St. Benilde, 25-18, 10-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-8, for a 5-1 record in Pool F. Meanwhile, the Tigresses swept the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18, to finish with a 5-1 slate in Pool E.

Maria Rochelle Lalongisip exploded for a career-high of 21 points on 18 hits, two aces and a block to lead Adamson's comeback from a 1-2 deficit against CSB under the watch of its former mentor Jerry Yee. Lucille Almonte and Lorence Toring contributed 14 points each, while Antonette Adolfo had 13 points.

"'Yung motivation ko po lang po for this game ay syempre 'yung mga teammates ko rin. Pinaghirapan po namin ito sa training," said Lalongisip who anchored Adamson's attack in the deciding set.

In the other game, Cassie Carballo put up 15 excellent sets to quarterback the Golden Tigresses' balanced attack led by Jonna Perdido with nine points.

Kyla Cordora had seven points while Mary Banagua and Regina Jurado added six points each. Angeline Poyos and Athena Abbu chipped in five more apiece for the charges of coach Kungfu Reyes.

"Kumapit lang po talaga kami at hindi namin pinabayaan 'yung isa't-isa. Kung may isang nawawala, mayroong mga sumasalo. Teamwork lang din talaga at hardwork," said Carballo.

No player finished in double figures for Ateneo (2-4), which settled for No. 4 in Pool E as Wielyn Estoque fired 13 points for St. Benilde (4-2), the No. 3 team in Pool F.

In other placings, Arellano (3-3) clinched the third spot in Pool E while University of the East (2-4) finished at the bottom of Pool F. All four lower-ranked squads face a twice-to-win handicap in the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinal cast will feature NU against UE, UST versus St. Benilde, FEU opposite Ateneo and Adamson against Arellano.