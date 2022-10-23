V-League: Perpetual Help downs UP in straight sets

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Perpetual Help secured a straight-sets victory over the University of the Philippines, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17, to stay unbeaten in the V-League Men's Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena on Sunday.

Louie Ramirez, a big revelation for Cignal in the recently concluded Spikers' Turf, unloaded 19 points on 17 attacks, while Hero Austria banged in 14 points and came away with 13 excellent receptions.

"I'm happy with my team but lagi ko naman sinasabi kapag nagmi-meeting kami we have to respect everybody kasi lahat ng teams na yan naghahanda and they all have good coaches," said Altas head coach Sammy Acaylar, whose wards struggled past FEU in five last Friday.

The Fighting Maroons took an early 5-3 lead in the third set but the Altas countered with a 17-5 burst to regain control en route to their one-hour, 14-minute win.

Ranz Cajolo led UP (1-2) with 12 points, while Louis Gamban had 10 points, 12 excellent receptions, and six digs.