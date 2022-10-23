The NU Bulldogs have yet to drop a set in the V-League. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- National University outclassed UAAP rival University of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15, for its second win in the V-League Men's Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena on Sunday.

Michaelo Buddin delivered 12 points while Kennry Malinis chalked up 11 hits to power the Bulldogs to another three-set triumph in the preseasaon event.

Nico Almendras tallied seven points and produced 11 excellent receptions, while playmaker Joshua Retamar came through with 14 excellent sets and added four points for the Bulldogs, who wrapped up the Pool A match in 75 minutes.

"Maganda lang talaga 'yung ginagalaw ng mga bata ngayon," said NU coach Dante Alinsunurin. "Sobrang importante 'yung Spikers' Turf para sa amin, maraming laro, lahat ng club team nakalaban namin."

Ahead by just three in the third frame, 11-8, the Bulldogs went on a 9-3 run behind Obed Mukaba, Malinis and Buddin to put the game away.

The Tiger Spikers, who fell to 1-1 in pool play, were spearheaded by Rey De Vega with 11 points on 10 attacks along with 20 excellent receptions. They fell to 1-1 in the tournament after edging the Arellano U Chiefs in five, also last Friday.

Earlier, Far Eastern U made short work of San Beda University, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19, to level its card to 1-1 in Pool B.

The Tams used all but one of their 14 players with skipper Mark Calado scoring eight points and Ariel Cacao producing 16 excellent sets in their bounce-back win after dropping a five-setter to the Perpetual Help Altas.

Jose Javelona chipped in seven points while France Racaza added six points in a one-set stint for the Tams.

"Ang sarap maglaro sa V-League kasi lahat ng team naghanda, lahat ng team malalakas. Good game para sa players namin kasi every game naman all out yan," said FEU coach Rey Diaz.

The Red Spikers, who slid to 1-2, raced to an 8-6 lead in the third frame but succumbed to the Tams' blistering 14-5 run that all but settled the outcome.