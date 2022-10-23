V-League: La Salle makes quick work of Adamson

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University swept past Adamson, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16, to stay unbeaten in the V-League Men's Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena on Sunday.

JM Ronquillo had 15 points and Noel Kampton continued his fine play with 14 points and five receptions for the Green Spikers, who joined National University at the top of Pool A.

"Maganda at convincing win pero hindi talaga ako nakatutok sa magiging result, nakafocus ako sa details ng proseso namin every situation," said La Salle coach Arnold Laniog.

With two sets already in hand, the Green Spikers dominated the third as they raced to a 17-6 lead before cruising the rest of the way.

It took La Salle just an hour and 24 minutes to complete the romp.

The Soaring Falcons managed just 26 kills in the match compared to La Salle's 35. No Adamson player reached double-digits, with JM Tropia scoring eight points on six kills, a block, and an ace.