The UST Tigresses swept Pool B to advance to the second round. SSL photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Sto. Tomas and Adamson University completed the second round cast of the Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship, after dominant wins over the weekend at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Tigresses swept Pool B following a 25-17, 25-19, 25-22, crushing of Lyceum of the Philippines University behind stellar performances from Angeli Abellana and Regina Jurado on Saturday.

UST closed the group stage with a perfect 4-0 win-loss record to join the Lady Falcons, who defeated Emilio Aguinaldo College in straight sets 25-14, 25-14, 25-19, in the second round along with De La Salle University and Far Eastern University in Pool F.

Facing off in the other second round bracket are University of the Philippines, University of Perpetual Help, Ateneo de Manila University, and reigning UAAP champion National University.

In the second round which will begin next week, teams will play another round robin against the squads they have not faced in the first round to determine their rankings in the knockout quarterfinals.

Abellana scored 15 points to pace the Tigresses while Jurado added 12 points including nine off kills. Xyza Gula chipped in seven attacks and an ace for the Espana-based squad.

"At least my young players are stepping up. It’s good that we have the momentum going into the second round," UST coach Kungfu Reyes said.

The Lady Pirates, who were relegated to the classification round, absorbed their second straight defeat for a 2-2 card.

Zonxi Dahab and Joan Doguna led LPU with eight and seven points, respectively.

Adamson, on the other hand, banked on the trio of Lucille Almonte Aprylle Tagsip and May Ann Nuique to finish Pool B at second spot with a 3-1 slate.

Almonte, Tagsip and Nuique had 10 points each for the Lady Falcons, who kept the Lady Generals winless.

In the other Saturday match, NCAA champion College of St. Benilde closed its Pool D campaign on a winning note after beating listless Letran, 25-12, 25-17, 25-19, for a 1-2 slate.

Gayle Pascual finished with 12 points off eight kills and four kill blocks while Mycah Go and Clydel Catarig had 10 and nine markers, respectively, for the Lady Blazers.

Meanwhile, San Beda University edged EAC, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, in the classification round on Sunday.

Still playing as of press time in the classification round are San Sebastian College against Mapua, Letran and JRU, and Arellano University versus CSB.

The match between LPU and University of the East was canceled due to health and safety protocols.