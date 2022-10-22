UAAP: NU Bulldogs eye share of lead against FEU

The National University Bulldogs battle it out against the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on October 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University (NU) Bulldogs look to end the first round of UAAP Season 85 with a share of the lead when they take on Far Eastern University (FEU), Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo,

The Bulldogs are riding a four-game winning streak and currently have a 5-1 win-loss record. A win over the Tamaraws (1-5) on Sunday will put them at joint first along with defending champion University of the Philippines.

NU coach Jeff Napa has already warned his team against complacency as they are set to play an FEU squad coming off its first win of the season -- a 75-60 rout of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) last Wednesday.

"Happy ako na 'yung winning culture, 'yung attitude, 'yung mindset ng mga bata, natu-turnaround nila," Napa said after they defeated De La Salle University last week for their fifth win.

"Hopefully, coming to the second round, mag-improve pa. We have to take care of our next game against FEU," he added.

The Tamaraws have some momentum on their side, thanks to their breakthrough win over the Tigers, but will still be the underdogs against an NU team that owns the longest winning streak in the league at the moment.

Game time is at 4:30 p.m.

At 1 p.m., Ateneo de Manila University will be tested by the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors.

The Blue Eagles are coming off a big win against Adamson University but head coach Tab Baldwin is wary of the Red Warriors, a team that has pulled off several surprises in the season already.

UE owns wins over FEU, La Salle and UST, and gave the Fighting Maroons all they can handle last week before falling short.

"They're a real team to contend with," Baldwin said of UE. "I will get ready for that, and we will get the team ready for that."

The day's slate opens at 11 a.m., with the Ateneo women's basketball team eyeing a third straight win against the UE Lady Warriors. Capping the day's quadruple-header is a showdown between NU and FEU in women's basketball, with the Lady Bulldogs looking to rack up a 103rd consecutive victory.

