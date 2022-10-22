Kacey dela Rosa and Jhazmin Joson of the Blue Eagles. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – When Ateneo de Manila University beat University of the Philippines, 67-61 in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament last weekend, pundits were quick to brand the duo of Jhazmin Joson and rookie Kacey dela Rosa as the Blue Eagles' go-to players.

The notion was merited — Dela Rosa notched a historic 30-point, 20-rebound double-double and added a personal-best 7 blocks while Jhazmin Joson tallied a triple-double of 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

But when Dela Rosa sat out in Ateneo's Wednesday game against Adamson University, the Blue Eagles gamely proved why they were more than just a two-person show as different names stepped up to drive them to a hard-earned win.

Ateneo next face University of the East on Sunday.

"We are Ateneo. We are not just Joson or Dela Rosa," head coach LA Mumar said after his troops downed the Lady Falcons 66-58 at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion sans the freshman out of Chiang Kai Shek.

"We really needed this (win). We were tied with Adamson. Kacey wasn’t feeling so well. She was under the weather. Kacey is a big part of (the team)."

In five games, Dela Rosa averages 19.8 points, 15.2 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks, while Joson notched 11.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in six games.

In the come-from-behind victory, Ateneo had to scramble at first; the squad went down by double-digits in the first half, but eventually overcame the deficit by exploding for 27 third quarter points.

Anchoring the crucial turnaround was foreign big Sarah Makanjuola, who played her finest performance of the season with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 blocks.

"I am so speechless. I am so glad I am able to do something. The first quarter, we didn’t start well. But after some motivation from coach, it pushed me, us to step up for the rest of the game," Makanjuola said. "I was getting nervous, especially the first few games. I had to shake it off."

Backstopping Makanjuola were Junize Calago (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Sandra Villacruz (11 points, 9 rebounds), while Joson was her usual self with 16 points, 10 boards, and 3 assists to follow-up on her triple-double performance.

The win enabled the Katipunan side to assume the fourth spot with a 3-3 record in a tie with University of the Philippines.

"It’s not just me, it’s my teammates and the effort of coach always telling me that I can do this. It’s everyone who encourages me. Even if they’re only seated on the bench, they always tell me what to do," Makanjuola added.

For Mumar, such victories only toughen the Blue Eagles' mental fortitude and shake off the jitters moving forward as they shoot for the Final Four berth for the first time since Danica Jose's playing years.

"That's the goal," Mumar emphasized. "Our girls are gaining confidence as the season is progressing. We basically have 15 rookies. They’ve played one or two (seasons) but they barely played, so for me, that’s 15 rookies."

And as the team continues to shape its identity, the win also made them realize how potent they can be when all parts of the puzzle contribute and click.

"They’re starting to realize, 'What I used to do in high school, I can also do in college.' But they have to experience it," Mumar said.

"There’s no substitute for experience. Our girls are starting to believe they can play well. I think we will be a dangerous team moving forward. We will just get really better as the season progresses. With the experience we are getting, we are getting there."