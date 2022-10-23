Ateneo's Jhazmin Joson in action against UE in UAAP women's basketball. UAAP Media.

ANTIPOLO -- (UPDATED) Jhazmin Joson conspired with Sarah Makanjuola to power the Ateneo Blue Eagles past the University of the East, 73-62, in UAAP Season 85 women's basketball on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

With rookie center Kacey dela Rosa still out due to illness, Makanjuola delivered with 17 points, 21 rebounds, and seven blocks. Joson submitted a typically well-rounded line with 20 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in 35 minutes.

The Blue Eagles finished the first round with a 4-3 win-loss record, good for solo fourth as they continued their charge for a Final 4 spot. The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, remained winless at 0-7.

"My goal was really to be consistent, try to be consistent for the girls. I have to start them well for us to play good throughout the game," said Joson, who made 12 of her 16 free throws in the game and also had three steals and a block.

Ateneo was ahead throughout the first half but couldn't take complete control until the fourth quarter, when Joson orchestrated a 9-0 blast that turned a slim 56-53 lead into a more comfortable 65-53 advantage.

They would go on to lead by 16 points, 71-55, with 2:10 left after Sandra Villacruz scored a layup off a Joson dime.

"I wanna give kudos kay Coach Ai [Aileen Lebornio]. Really came up with a great game plan against us. I think this was their best game in the UAAP. That team is well-coached, so all kudos to them," Ateneo coach LA Mumar said.

LJ Miranda had 14 points and Villacruz finished with 13 for the Blue Eagles, who had a 68-49 rebounding advantage against the Lady Warriors.

Joyce Terrinal led UE with 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals, while Kamba Kone had 10 points and 10 boards. The Lady Warriors made just 26% of their shots, however, and missed 14 of their 27 free throw attempts in the game.

The scores:

Ateneo (73) -- Joson 20, Makanjoula 17, Miranda 14, Villacruz 13, Eufemiano 7, Calago 2, Nieves 0, Navarro 0, Peñaranda 0, Fetalvero 0, Angala 0, Cruza 0, Perez 0.

UE (62) -- Terrinal 14, Anastacio 11, Kone 10, Caraig 9, Lorena 7, Nama 5, Paule 5, Sajol 1, Zamudio 0, Silva 0, Gervacio 0.

Quarterscores: 20-14, 36-29, 51-45, 73-62