The La Salle Green Archers head coach Derick Pumaren during their match against the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City on October 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University head coach Derick Pumaren won't deny that the Green Archers are currently struggling in UAAP Season 85.

Tipped to be a championship contender ahead of the men's basketball tournament, La Salle has instead limped to a 3-4 win-loss record after the first round. They have lost three of their last four assignments, including an overtime defeat to Adamson University on Saturday.

"Well, we're struggling right now," Pumaren acknowledged after the Green Archers fell to the Falcons, 86-84, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

La Salle looked ready to live up to preseason expectations after they defeated the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their third game of the tournament -- just the first time since 2017 that they won against their archrivals.

But that triumph was followed by a shock loss to the University of the East. They recovered against Far Eastern University, only to succumb to National University and Adamson in back-to-back contests.

Pumaren points to their less-than-stellar defense as the reason for their struggles.

"Until we play the way we should play, until we start playing defense, and not to try to outscore the other team, I think we will be struggling," said the veteran coach. "We can't do that in the second round."

La Salle gave up an average of 75.71 points per game in the first round, the most in the league. Teams shot 37.7% against the Green Archers, a mark that puts them fourth in the eight-team league.

Pumaren is displeased at their transition defense, as the Green Archers give up a league-worst 14.71 fastbreak points per game. They also allow 17.57 second chance points per contest, again the worst mark in the UAAP.

"We gave up a lot of fastbreak points, a lot of second chance points. We gotta do a better job defending. That's what's happening right now with the team. We're not playing defense at all," said Pumaren.

Though disappointed at their middling record, Pumaren still believes that his team can turn things around in the second half of their season. The key is for La Salle to play with consistency on both ends, said the coach, and that's something they have yet to show so far.

"In the second round, we just gotta gain momentum at the start. We just gotta play more consistent basketball, the La Salle basketball that we should be playing," Pumaren stressed.

"We gotta take it one game at a time, quarter by quarter, possession by possession. We just have to work our way up," he added.

"We know we're down there, but it's not the end of the season for us. We have to make our move though because the second round will be the last chance for us."

The second round of UAAP Season 85 begins on October 29, Saturday.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.