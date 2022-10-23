The Beermen got off to a rousing start against the Road Warriors to pick up the win on Sunday. PBA Media Bureau

San Miguel Beer started on a blistering note while riding Marcio Lassiter's hot hand to down NLEX 124-116 in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Sunday.

The Beermen upped their record to 2-3, halting a two-game slide, while NLEX fell to 3-3.

Lassiter hit 5 3-pointers in the first quarter at Mall of Asia Arena, leading the Beermen to a 43-35 lead going into the second.

NLEX stared at a double-digit deficit numerous times, but the Road Warriors made sure the game didn't get out of hand.

An Earl Clark 3-pointer closed the gap to 112-109 late in the fourth, before the Beermen responded with an 8-0 blast to put NLEX away.

Lassiter finished with 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, including 6 of 7 from long distance.

Devon Scott led San Miguel with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, while CJ Perez chipped in 16 points.

Earl Clark tallied 40 points and 25 rebounds, while Justin Chua contributed 23 points for NLEX