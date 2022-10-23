PBA 3x3: TNT repeats over J&T to rule Leg 6

TNT takes a championship selfie after ruling Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT repeated its dominance of J&T Express to claim the final leg of the PBA 3x3 First Conference Season 2 Sunday at the Robinsons Antipolo Extension.

Almond Vosotros led the way for TNT, scoring 12 points in the final including the game-clinching free throws with three seconds left that gave them a 21-17 win.

The Leg 6 crown was worth P100,000 in prize money for the Tropang GIGA. It was also their second straight leg championship and third overall in the conference, making the Tropang Giga the heavy favorites heading to the grand finals set on Oct. 30 at Robinsons Novaliches.

Samboy De Leon added four, while Lervin Flores and Ping Exciminiano round out the scoring for the team, which appeared ready to wrap things up when it led 14-9 with 3:16 left in the game.

But the Express battled their way back behind Joseph Sedurifa and Robert Datu to tie the count at 17 with less than a minute to go.

TNT scored the last four points of the contest, with De Leon giving them the lead for good off a two-pointer before Vosotros knocked down the free throws that sealed the deal.

In last week’s Leg 5 finals, Flores and Vosotros led the TNT charge in a 21-13 beating of the Express.

Sedurifa had eight points as the Express took P50,000 as they can’t seem to get over the hump in claiming their third runner up finish in the conference.

Meanwhile, Bong Galanza fired 11 points in leading Cavitex to a third place finish over Meralco, 19-17. The win was worth P30,000 for the Braves.

TNT and J&T crossed paths anew by surviving separate tough opponents during the semifinals.

The Tropang Giga barely got past the Meralco Bolts in a grind out game, 14-13, even as the Express shot down the Cavitex Braves, 21-19.

Earlier at the start of the knockout phase, the Express breezed to a 21-12 win over Pioneer Elastoseal, while the Tropang Giga subdued Leg 4 champion San Miguel Beer, 21-17, as Vosotros erupted for 10 points.

Other quarterfinal results had Meralco dumping Barangay Ginebra, 18-15, and Cavitex knocking out Platinum Karaoke, 19-12.

In the classification stage, NorthPort kept Terrafirma winless in the conference, 21-18, same with Purefoods which fell to Blackwater, 21-9.