Parks, Nagoya repeat over Hokkaido; San-En wins anew

Nagoya's Ray Parks Jr. (c) B.LEAGUE

The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins completed a weekend sweep of the Levanga Hokkaido after a 112-77 triumph on Sunday at the Dolphins Arena.

Ray Parks made the most of his start for Nagoya, putting up 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and an assist.

The Dolphins improved to 6-2, having beaten Levanga 107-83 on Saturday. Coty Clarke had 27 points for Nagoya.

Dwight Ramos had 10 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals in a losing effort, as Levanga fell to 2-6 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

Thirdy Ravena and San-En NeoPhoenix continued their fine start to the season after coming away with a 78-70 victory over Osaka Evessa, also on Sunday.

Ravena had 13 points, six assists and two rebounds in the win that saw San-En improve to 5-3 in the season. They had also beaten Osaka, 77-69, on Saturday.

Kyoto Hannaryz got nine points, four steals, and three assists from Matthew Wright in an 88-64 demolition of the Niigata Albirex BB at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

After a shaky start, Kyoto has now won three straight games for an even 4-4 card.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes absorbed another big loss to powerhouse Chiba Jets, 90-58, at the Funabashi Arena. Ravena had 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in the defeat.

Shiga dropped a fourth straight game for a 2-6 win-loss card.

Meanwhile, Justine Baltazar had a 54-second stint in Hiroshima's slim 99-95 win over the Fighting Eagles Nagoya. Jay Washington did not play in Ryukyu's 77-67 triumph over the Akita Northern Happinets.

In Division 2, Kobe Paras shone in a 98-88 triumph for Altiri Chiba over the Kagawa Five Arrows.

Paras made three of his four shots from long range en route to 13 points to go along with five blocks, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals for a well-rounded performance off the bench.

Altiri improved to 6-2 in B2.

Filipino-American forward Roosevelt Adams had two points and an assist for Kagaawa, which fell to 1-7.

Meanwhile, Nagasaki Velca fell to a second straight loss, bowing to the Nishinomiya Storks, 94-78. Filipino-Australian guard Jordan Heading had 15 points for Nagasaki, making four of his eight attempts from long range.

Greg Slaughter and the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka absorbed a 100-82 defeat against the Fukushima Firebonds, with the big man contributing two points and four rebounds.