NCAA: Letran drubs San Sebastian for 6th consecutive win

Fran Yu scored 19 points – all in the second half – as the Letran Knights routed the San Sebastian Stags 69-50 in NCAA Season 98 men's basketball on Sunday at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Knights, winners of six games in a row, hiked their record to 9-3 — first in the tournament to reach that many wins — while the Stags fell to 3-6.

Ahead 34-28 at the break, Letran kept San Sebastian at bay in the second half.

Not until the fourth quarter, though, did the defending champions break loose.

A 3-pointer by Yu extended his team's lead to 14 points, 54-40, and the Knights, who outscored the Stags 20-10 in the fourth, would not look back.

Brent Paraiso, the only other Knight in double-digit scoring, tallied 13 points.

Louie Sangalang and Paolo Javillonar each tallied 11 rebounds for Letran, which forced the Stags to 21 turnovers. The Knights ended up with 14.

Kenneth Villapando and Rhinwill Yambing led the Stags with 8 points apiece.

Letran's winning streak coincided with Paraiso and Sangalang's return from a suspension in the first week of October.