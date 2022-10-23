Ateneo's BJ Andrade (2) and Dave Ildefonso (10). Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- A heart-to-heart talk with head coach Tab Baldwin fueled Dave Ildefonso and BJ Andrade's strong performances against the University of the East on Sunday afternoon.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles rode a dominant third quarter en route to a 91-76 triumph over the Red Warriors, their fifth win in seven games in UAAP Season 85. Ildefonso earned Player of the Game honors, with 20 points and four rebounds.

Andrade, the Ateneo team captain, also had a solid outing, putting up 11 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in 20 minutes. Baldwin afterward hailed both veterans for leading the way against a dangerous UE team that threatened to pull off an upset in the first half.

"I thought [BJ] did have an outstanding game," Baldwin said. "He and Dave, both as the wings in this game, were going to be pivotal, the way that UE plays, and the way our systems work. Both of them got it going today."

Baldwin revealed that he had a talk with Andrade and Ildefonso the night before the game, and was quite pleased with the way that both players responded to his challenge.

"You could see it in their eyes," the coach said. "I really believe in these two guys a lot, and they're so important for our team."

Ildefonso recalled that Baldwin called him and Andrade "lazy leaders" and encouraged them to switch up their styles for the benefit of the team.

"Coach Tab… talked about how pivotal we are. He called us lazy leaders. Lazy leaders," said Ildefonso. "I've always kind of tried to be the lead by example kind of player, and I think BJ is like that too."

"But Coach Tab pulled us in and talked to us and said that won't work for this team," he added. "So we had a talk, BJ and I, and we tried to make that transition and hopefully through these next practices, through these next games, we'll be better leaders."

Ildefonso and Andrade made sure to walk the talk against the Red Warriors, as they helped the Blue Eagles pull away in the third quarter. After settling for a 46-44 halftime lead and letting UE shoot 55% in the first half, Ateneo clamped down defensively in the second half.

They scored 17 straight points to open the third frame, and limited UE to just six points in the period. Ildefonso set the tone, contributing five points in the run, while Andrade's dime to Ange Kouame in transition capped their scoring spurt.

With Ateneo well in control in the closing stretch, Baldwin was able to give minutes to their third-stringers, much to Ildefonso's delight.

"I'm really happy, 'cause we got our bench guys, our third group was able to play. I think that's much more fulfilling, and I'm very happy to see that," said Ildefonso.

"Seeing those guys pour their hearts out in the game and getting the minutes that they deserve, 'cause they just keep on working every single day in our practices. They're our scout team and they just give everything they have, and I'm just really happy for the team right now."

Ateneo will end the first round with a 5-2 win-loss record.

