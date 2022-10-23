KBL: Belangel, Daegu fall to third loss

SJ Belangel of the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus. Team photo.

SJ Belangel and Daegu KOGAS Pegasus absorbed a second straight defeat in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League after falling to the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 81-70, on Sunday at the Jamsil Arena.

It was the third loss overall for the Pegasus, who fell to 1-3 in the season.

Belangel managed six points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists but couldn't steer Daegu to victory.

Meanwhile, Rhenz Abando sat out anew as Anyang KGC absorbed an 81-79 defeat to Jeonju KCC Egis at the Jeonju Gymnasium.

It was the first loss of the season for Anyang, which had started their campaign with four straight wins.

Another Filipino import, Ethan Alvano, was a factor in Wonju DB Promy's 92-83 triumph over the Seoul SK Knights at the Wonju Gymnasium.

The Filipino-American guard, who previously played for Alab Pilipinas, had 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Wonju claimed a second straight win to improve their record to 2-2.