Runners-up Dustin Brown and Julian Lenz, and champions Treat Huey and Max Schnur at the Challenger Hamburg 2022. Photo courtesy of Hamburger Tennis-Verband on Instagram.



MANILA – No. 1 seeds Treat Huey of the Philippines and Max Schnur of the United States conquered the ATP Challenger Hamburg doubles tournament in Germany with four straight-sets wins this week.

Huey and Schnur defeated Dustin Brown of Jamaica and Julian Lenz of Germany, 7-6(6), 6-4, in the final held on Saturday at Court 1 of the Hamburger Tennis-Verband.

The Huey-Schnur tandem beat No. 3 seeds Artem Sitak of New Zealand and Sem Verbeek of the Netherlands in the semifinals, 6-4, 7-6(4), Benjamin Hassan of Lebanon and Jelle Sels of the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 7-6(4), and Duje Ajdukovic of Croatia and Jonas Forejtek of Czech Republic in the first round, 6-0, 6-1.

The Hamburg title is Huey’s 21st ATP Challenger doubles championship while for Schnur, it is his 12th doubles crown on the ATP Challenger Tour.

It is also Huey’s third Challenger title of the season, following his triumphs at the Arizona Tennis Classic with American Denis Kudla, and Savannah Challenger with countryman Ruben Gonzales, his men’s doubles gold partner at the 31st Southeast Asian Games.



In the first set, there were no breaks of serve, with Huey and Schnur saving a break point each in the seventh and 11th games by forcing service return errors.

Brown and Lenz fired an ace to bring the first set to a tiebreak, where the Jamaican-German duo led at 6-3 by scoring their second mini break with a forehand service return that went down the line.

Down three set points, Huey and Schnur clawed back into the tiebreak, 6-6, by forcing errors from their opponents.

An ace by Schnur brought about their first set point, and they converted it, 7-6(6), after Brown and Lenz committed a forehand error.

In the following set, the fight continued to be close at 3-3 until the seventh game.

After saving two break point chances in the third game and another one in the fifth game, Brown and Lenz were tested once more after Huey and Schnur caught up at deuce.

The deciding point went to Huey and Schnur, 4-3, after former ATP Singles World No. 64 Brown hit an overhead forehand into the net.

Huey and Schnur earned their first match point with Brown and Lenz on serve, and the Jamaican and German erased it with a forehand winner.

In the 10th game, Brown and Lenz had to face three more match points with Huey and Schnur on serve.

At 40-40, former ATP Doubles World No. 18 and current World No. 100 Huey wrapped things up, 6-4, with a smashing ace served out wide.

After clinching the win on their fourth championship point, 37-year-old Huey and 29-year-old Schnur are set to receive 2,670 euros.

Aside from Huey, the 2016 Wimbledon Gentlemen’s doubles semifinalist, another Philippine ace who competed in Hamburg was 2022 US Open Girls’ singles champion Alexandra “Alex” Eala.

The 17-year-old went out in the second round against Belgian No. 1 seed Ysaline Bonaventure in the combined event also known as the Hamburg Ladies & Gents Cup, composed of the ITF W60 and ATP Challenger Category 80 tilts.

RELATED VIDEO: