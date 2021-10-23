MANILA—Blacklist International stayed alive in their title defense, after eliminating Nexplay EVOS 3-0 in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 8 playoffs Saturday.

It took 3 straight wins for Blacklist, joined by returning player Kiel "OHEB" Soriano, to move to the lower bracket finals.

Jeniel "yellyHaze" Bata-Anon's Selena caused problems early on as its Abyssal Trap stunned player after player to set up early kills in Game 1.

But Blacklist responded as their Arena of Effect (AoE) heavy lineup, highlighted by their surprise Karina and Harith picks, went online, swinging the momentum and eventually drawing first blood.

OHEB made a splash to start the game with the MVP recognition in Game 1, with a 4-1-1 kill-death-assist rate.

Blacklist reached match point, banking in on a "double marksman strat" in Game 2.

Blacklist capitalized on a lord steal in Game 3 to secure the series and eliminate Nexplay.

Before elimination, Nexplay EVOS, one of the most popular teams in the MPL franchise, secured their best playoff performance in Season 8 after trampling RSG Philippines, calling it a broken "curse."

Since their league debut in Season 6, they have never gone beyond the first round of the playoffs.

More details to follow

NEXPLAY roster

COACH: John Michael "Zico" Dizon

Jeniel "yellyHaze" Bata-Anon (captain)

John Paul "H2wo" Salonga

Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse

Tristan "YAWI" Cabrera

Setsuna "DOGIE" Ignacio

Sanford Marin "SanFord" Vinuya

Jhonwin Dela Merced "Hesa" Vergara

James "Jeymz" Gloria

BLACKLIST roster

COACH: Kristoffer Ed "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza

Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna (captain)

Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario

Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano

Salic A "Hadji" Imam

Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap

Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo

Dexter Louise "DEX STAR" Alaba