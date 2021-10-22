English coach Scott Cooper firmly believes that his Philippines side can beat all their 3 opponents at the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup Group H qualifiers, including reigning Asian Under-23 champion South Korea, “if we get it right.”

“I believe we can beat all 3 teams. The team is ready. We know what our plan is. We know who we are. But we have to get it right,” Cooper said in an online press conference Friday afternoon a day after the team arrived in Singapore from its training camp in Doha, Qatar.

Besides South Korea, the Philippines was bracketed with Singapore and Timor Leste, with the group topnotcher advancing to the Asian Football Confederation Under-23 Asian Cup to be held from June 1 to 19 next year in Uzbekistan.

Joining the mentor in the conference organized by the Philippine Football Federation were its president, Mariano Araneta Jr.; team manager Dan Palami and defender Oliver Bias, 20, who has suited up for the Azkals, the Philippines senior squad, and was tapped as team captain.

Cooper, however, acknowledged that it won’t be a cakewalk, especially against the fancied South Koreans, whom they battle on Monday, October 25 to kick off the hostilities at the 6,000-seat Jalan Besar Stadium, home turf of the Singapore Young Lions.

“Many of them, the South Koreans, went through to the Olympic quarterfinals recently. They will come in with their swagger a little bit as the Asian Under-23 champions. So we know they are a very, very tall order to play them,” Cooper said. “But the pressure won’t be on us, but on South Korea.

“They may look at us as the same under-23 squad they faced 2 to 3 years ago. It’s not because we’re a different commodity. We will make sure we won’t lie down and submit.

“Then we have to play Singapore in Singapore or right in their own backyard. They will have fans at their stadium so they will have support. It is a tough match in that sense,” Cooper added of the next match against the hosts on October 28.

He vowed not to overlook the Timorese, who were routed 6-1 by the Filipinos in their Group A match at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, recalling that his side fashioned out a close 3-2 decision against previous under-23 squad from the same country in a senior match.

‘Amazing’ Qatar training camp

The coach expressed this confidence following what he described as an “amazing training camp” that lasted three weeks in Qatari capital arranged by Araneta through his Qatari counterpart in the FIFA Executive Council, Saoud Al Mohannadi.

“The PFF and the management team worked hard to make sure that the under-23 team will be ready for this competition. It was not easy because of the pandemic conditions and restrictions in the country," Araneta said. “But we had to find a way.”

“We had a first-class camp in Qatar, we really appreciate that and it means a lot. The preparation would not have been this close as it could have been without it,” Cooper said of the 3-week stint punctuated by two tough matches against a Qatari club and Yemen’s under-23 squad.

“We played a tough Qatari club in the top of the second division laced with lots of foreign players. It was a very professional team with lots of ambition and very physical. We lost to them 0-1 in a very, very tight game,” he said.

Against the Yemenis, whom he said figured prominently in last year’s Arab Under-23 championships, “we played a very interesting tactical national team. We knew that this Yemen team would be a very difficult proposition for us.

“But we beat them 2-0 with some organization, some physical play, some power, scoring with two set pieces by right backs from corner kicks.”

PH U-23 blending quickly

“We feel that we are in a position where we’ve had 2 very good games. It is a team that has come together very fast with some great attitudes,” said Cooper of the bonding that has risen among the players that began with two-week national tryouts in Lipa, Batangas last month.

“New players have come in and have been embraced (by the other team members). There is a quiet calmness and real confidence about this team that is like nothing I have seen. And we’re going to need every ounce of that,” he said of the squad’s esprit de corps. “They are very focused.”

Bias, who was born in Germany and played for its Under-15 and Under-17 sides, echoed the coach’s sentiments, saying: “I think everybody is focused to play these games and give 100 percent in these games. I am looking forward to all of the three games.”

Compared to the other squads that he has handled, the English tactician said “this team has slightly more experience than the Under-23 teams in the past. Some (like Bias) have played at the national senior level and some come from professional outfits.

“What we can expect from this team is that it is better organized. We got some mental toughness, we’ve got some pace, some speed, some power, it’s a nice combination, a bit of everything but we have to find the right balance.

But he was also quick to prick the confidence bubble, saying: We may be a strong team on paper but my team has to go and play on the field to do it. That’s the reality. I think we’ve got a nice balance.”

He noted that to a man, all of the Philippines U-23 members were proud of their Filipino roots.

“Everybody is in touch from what province they come from in the Philippines. We’re a proud group ready to go and fight for the country,” the coach said.

“I have great faith in our players and our coach. They will not disappoint us,” Palami summed up the aspiration of the PH U-23 side that is hoping to follow in the successful steps of the national women’s squad, which qualified last month for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India after sweeping its matches in the group qualifiers.