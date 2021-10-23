The Ravena siblings absorbed defeats in the Japan B.League as their teams failed to hurdle their respective assignments on Saturday.

Kiefer Ravena and Shiga Lakestars suffered a 107-68 beating in the hands of Ray Parks and Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at Park Arena Komaki.

Parks fired 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field in 25 minutes to go with 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

Ravena, on the other hand, settled for 5 points.

Ravena's brother, Thirdy, also suffered a drubbing when San-En NeoPhoenix bowed to Ibaraki Robots, 95-79.

Thirdy scored 14 points on 6-of-10 field goal shooting with 4 assists, 2 rebounds, and a block.

But Robots, which has Javi Gomez de Liaño in their lineup, played its best game this season to nab their first win in seven games.

De Liaño, however, did not play.

RELATED VIDEO