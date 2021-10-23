B.League: Paras, Ramos solid games not enough in losses

Kobe Paras and Dwight Ramos dished out impressive outings in the Japan B.League on Saturday, but their efforts weren't enough to save their respective teams from losing.

Former Fighting Maroons star Paras sank a clutch basket with little time left, but Niigata Albirex still fell 77-75 to Mikawa Seahorses.

Mikawa big man Davante Garner spoiled Paras' heroics by answering with the game-winning basket, sending Niigata to their fifth straight defeat.

Meanwhile, Ramos scored 16 points for Toyama Grouses after averaging just 7.5 points in his first two games.

Still Ryukyu Golden Kings secured a 95-88 win over Grouses.

