PBA: Phoenix fights from 17 points down to stun Magnolia

🎥 JC INTAL BANGGGGGGG!!!!



22-0 run na mula sa Phoenix!



89-80 Phoenix 4q 1:28



Magnolia scoreless for more than 7 minutes.#PBATuloyAngLaban pic.twitter.com/16XSAKPhCa — PBA (@pbaconnect) October 23, 2020

Matthew Wright and Jason Perkins combined for 43 points to complete Phoenix Super LPG's turnaround against Magnolia 91-84 in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Fuel Masters fought from 17 points down by raining timely 3s in the fourth quarter, leading to the Hotshots' collapse.

Wright led Phoenix's fourth quarter blitz finishing with 23 points to go with his 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.

Perkins added 20 markers and 12 boards to help the Fuel Masters improve their record to 3-2.

From 3-of-30 3-point shooting, Phoenix found its mark inthe fourth quarter, connecting 6-of-9 attempts from rainbow country.

"We're not here to beat Magnolia, we're here to keep playing and we don't want to give up," said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson.

"It's really challenging... We just didn't give up."

Phoenix was able to arrest a 2 game slide wwhile dealing Magnolia's third straight defeat.

"It was a dogfight today... we just found a way to push through. We played the right way," said Wright.

Chris Banchero led the Hotshots with 20 points.

But Paul Lee was noticeably absent, settling for just 10 points for Magnolia.

The Hotshots fell to a 1-4 card.