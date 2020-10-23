PBA: Meralco survives Kiefer's 30-point night to beat NLEX

Chris Newsome scored 18 points and Allein Maliksi added 17 off the bench, as Meralco downed NLEX, 101-92, in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Friday at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Kiefer Ravena tallied 30 points on an efficient 10-of-15 shooting from the field, but the Road Warriors' starters struggled on offense.

The Bolts got plenty of help from Baser Amer, Raymond Almazan and Cliff Hodge who also tallied double digits. Amer scored 11 points like Almazan, while Hodge netted 10.

"That's what we really want. We want to play as a team, we want to share the basketball. I think we went into this game number 3 in assists, that's something we want to continue to do," said Meralco coach Norman Black.

"We look at teams like Ginebra, how they play, how they share the basketball and normally have success. We wanted to be one of those teams who know how to play with team work and we did it again tonight."

Meralco now has a record of 3-2, while NLEX fell to 1-4.

