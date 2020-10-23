PBA: Ahanmisi came in just in time for Alaska

Maverick Ahanmisi arrived just in time for Alaska which is reeling from the exit of injured Kevin Racal from the PBA bubble in Pampanga.

Having Ahanmisi in game shape is a big plus for the Aces which haven't tasted defeat since his return from the US.

"What's nice and what I'm happy about is that he took care of his body. So even if he was in the States, he stayed in shape. So, he's actually looking fit. Payat siya ngayon," Alaska head coach Jeff Cariaso said of Ahanmisi in a report on the PBA website.

But Cariaso admitted he has to manage Ahanmisi's minutes to give him a proper "break in."

The Alaska coach has been fielding him for just 5 quality minutes of play against Blackwater Elite before adding 5 minutes more against Rain or Shine.

"I just want him there and have a feel of the court," said Cariaso.

The Aces beat the Elite, 120-82, then registered an 89-88 win over the previously unbeaten Elasto Painters.

Ahanmisi was actually already in the bubble when Alaska barged through the win column, 87-81, against Magnolia. But the 6-foot-2 guard still had to undergo isolation as part of the COVID-19 protocols.