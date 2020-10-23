NBA: How 3-time dunk champ Nate Robinson ended up in boxing

From basketball to boxing.

Former NBA star Nate Robinson will lace up a pair of gloves on November 28 on the undercard of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition.

The 3-time NBA slam dunk king will be making his boxing debut against famed YouTuber Jake Paul (1-0, 1 KO) for 6 rounds.

The fight, however, doesn't mean Robinson doesn't know what he's getting into.

"I've been a fan of boxing my whole life. Me and my brother, we used to slap box and use boxing gloves in the backyard with my dad. So, it's nothing new, it's just real business now," Robinson said in ESPN.com.

"I've played in front of thousands of people my whole life hooping, so just being able to step into a realm that I've never been in before is challenging for me, but it's also fun to try to see how far I really can go with this."

Watch more in iWantTFC

He has played for several teams in the NBA including the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, and the LA Clippers.

His father, Jacque Robinson, played football for Washington and enjoyed a brief NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1987.

He was the one who introduced the future NBA star to boxing through Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

"We had a heavy bag in our backyard. We had weights and we had boxing gloves and my dad was like, 'At least y'all are going to know how to fight, and y'all will know how to take care of each other,'" he said.

For the Jake Paul fight, Robinson started camp in August and is expected to finish his preps a week and a half before fight night.

"I hope I surprise a lot of people, because a lot of people think I'm gonna lose," Robinson said.

"They don't believe in me, and that's cool. I told them, 'S---, people didn't believe I could make it to the NBA. People didn't believe I'd be able to score 40 points in a game, to average 18 as a 5-foot-9 point guard playing with the Knicks. Nobody thought I was going to win three dunk contests.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"People have been putting me behind the eight ball my whole life, but it's something that I'm used to. I've been the underdog forever, and it's just going to be sweet to know that so many people didn't believe in me and I get a chance to show them again."