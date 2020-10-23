MMA: Aussie challenger says Folayang hasn't fought anyone like him

Eduard Folayang is a legend in Filipino mixed martial arts, but Brazilian Jiu Jitsu expect Antonio Caruso of Australia said he'll offer a different kind of opposition against the 2-time lightweight champion.

“He’s the legend of this division and the legend of his country. I want to achieve what he has achieved,” said Caruso in a online press conference with Folayang.

The two will face off in a lightweight tussle in ONE: Inside the Matrix on October 30 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Caruso said Folayang maybe a grizzled veteran, but he has not tested anyone his caliber.

"What Eduard Folayang hasn't seen before is me," said the 29-year-old. "He has never fought me, never fought a person like me before. he's seen boxers, kickboxers, wrestlers, jiujitsu but he has never fought me."

But the 35-year-old Folayang is determined he still got what it takes to handle a younger, determined fighter.

"We have a saying in the Philippines only carabaos get old," quipped the Team Lakay fighter.

Even ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong thinks Folayang can still beat any lightweight.

“Wins and losses happen for every athlete but for me, when I look at him, he’s always hungry and he always improves his skills set,” said Sityodtong.