Boxing: Nonito Donaire wants to face former pound-for-pound king Roman Gonzalez in the future

If everything goes well with his WBC bantamweight title shot against Nordine Oubaali of France, Nonito Donaire Jr. said he will step down to junior bantamweight to chase former pound-for-pound king Roman Gonzalez of Nicaragua.

“I think that would be a great fight with Roman,” Donaire told Boxing Scene.

“You have a lot of guys there that are incredible. I’ve seen them fight. I do look at those fights and I enjoy those fights. The little guys are incredible fighters. We just go in there and tee off with each other."

Other possible lucrative bouts available in the junior bantamweight ranks include Mexico's Juan Francisco Estrada, Japan's Kazuto Ioka, Thailand's Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and even fellow Pinoy Jerwin Ancajas.

But first, Donaire will have to take care of his task against Oubaali.

Richard Schaefer of Ringstar Sports, which promotes Donaire, said he was very pleased to be able to line up Donaire’s title shot against Oubaali.

“What Nonito Donaire deserves at this stage of his career is to get the fights where he can make the most money and we are not afraid to fight anyone at 118, 122 and 126," said Schaefer.

"And if the right opportunity comes up, Nonito told me even at 130 pounds (super featherweight),” Schaefer said.

“Many of those big names (between 118 and 130) are under the PBC (Premier Boxing Championship) umbrella so these fights would be relatively easy to make. I have talked to (PBC boss) Al (Haymon) about it and Nonito is a legend. Who from these guys wouldn’t want to fight a legend?”