Volleyball: FEU claims twice-to-beat bonus in SSL q'finals

The FEU Lady Tamaraws. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- Far Eastern University swept the University of the East, 25-23, 25-17, 27-25, to secure a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship, Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Lady Tamaraws ended their playoff campaign on a high note, with a 5-1 record that assures them of a top 2 finish in Pool F.

Faida Bakanke hammered 14 points on 11 hits, two aces and a block while multiple players scored at least five points for FEU. The Lady Tams are now waiting for the result of the match between College of St. Benilde and Adamson University to determine its final placing.

Chenie Tagaod had eight while Florize Anne Papa, Kiesha Bedonia and Gerzel Petallo chipped in six points apiece. Mitzi Panangin and Alyzza Devosora added five points each as FEU needed only 87 minutes to win.

"It's a good game against CSB. Talagang breaks of the game lang. Siguro, binibit lang namin 'yung pagtalo na 'yun at nadala namin 'yung mga lessons dito para makabawi sa mga pagkukulang namin," said coach Manolo Refugia.

After taking a 2-0 lead, the Lady Tams appeared headed for a quick win when they took a 20-15 advantage in the third set. But Casiey Dongallo anchored a 9-4 rally by the Lady Warriors for a 24-all deuce, only for Bakanke and Panangin to come to the Lady Tamaraws' rescue.

Dongallo had 23 points in a losing cause for UE (2-4), which settled for a fourth place in Pool F and a twice-to-win handicap against reigning champion and unbeaten Pool A leader National U in the quarterfinals.

St. Benilde and Adamson had set up their Sunday showdown after beating separate opponents on Saturday.

The Lady Blazers handed the Lady Tamaraws a 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 24-26, 19-17 defeat, while the Lady Falcons fended off the Lady Warriors, 25-14, 19-25, 25-23, 25-16.

