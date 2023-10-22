UST’s Nic Cabanero against Far Eastern University at the UAAP Season 86 Men's Basketball Tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. October 22, 2023. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABC-CBN News.

MANILA — University of Sto. Tomas has finally tallied its first victory of the year.

The Growling Tigers defeated Far Eastern University, 68-62, in the UAAP Season 86 Men's Basketball Tournament, Sunday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Nic Cabanero finished with 23 points, six rebounds, and two assists, while Christian Manaytay and Migs Pangilinan contributed 10 and nine, respectively.

The Espana-based squad, who was already leading in the majority of the game, built an 11-point lead, 65-54, at the 5:29 mark of the fourth canto after a trey by Pangilinan.

However, the Tamaraws got to as close as five, 62-67, after a triple by Jorick Bautista with under a minute a left. Unfortunately for FEU, they were not able to capitalize on UST's turnover as Bautista's attempt to cut the lead in their following possession did not convert.

Before this, the Pido Jarencio-led squad opened the contest with a 9-2 start after the Growling Tigers three triples to start the game.

This enabled UST to maintain a two-possession lead at the end of every quarter until the end of the third frame, and aiding in this was Cabanero scoring 11 points in the same period, mirroring his total output in the first half.

For the Tamaraws, LJ Gonzales, Xyrus Torres, and Bautista combined for 33 points, each of them putting up 11.

This win allowed the Growling Tigers to end a 19-game losing streak that dates back from the first game of Season 85 after they defeated Adamson Soaring Falcons in their season opener.

This win will mean that UST will end the first round with a 1-6 record, and FEU, on the other hand, fell to 2-5.