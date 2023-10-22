UST's Melito Ocsan Jr. UAAP Media

MANILA -- Defending champion University of Santo Tomas remained undefeated after a 3.5-0.5 victory over De La Salle University in Round 3 of the UAAP Men's Chess Championship Season 86 at the FEU Tech Gym in Manila on Saturday.

The Tiger Woodpushers continued to lead the standings with six match points, thanks to three consecutive wins, putting them two match points ahead of second-place Ateneo de Manila University.

UST displayed its strength as Melito Ocsan Jr. (Board 2), Chester Reyes (Board 3), and Julius Gonzales (Board 4) all secured three wins in as many matches.

Meanwhile, Ateneo secured its second consecutive victory with a 2.5-1.5 outcome against Far Eastern University, securing second place.

University of the Philippines also entered the win column with a dominant 4-0 win over Adamson University, securing the third spot in the standings.

In the women's division, Far Eastern University maintained its momentum and secured its third win in as many matches with a 2.5-1.5 victory over Adamson University in Round 3.

The Lady Tamaraws solidified their hold on the top spot as they improved to six match points due to their undefeated streak. University of the Philippines (four match points) and defending champion National University (three match points) currently hold the second and third positions, respectively.

The University of the Philippines moved up to the second position after a 2-2 draw against De La Salle University, as NU took a bye in Round 3. University of Santo Tomas achieved its first win this season, posting a 2.5-1.5 victory over Ateneo de Manila University.

Far Eastern University - Diliman's Boys Chess Team continued to dominate while National University Nazareth School took over the top spot in the girls' division of high school chess.

Defending champions Baby Tamaraws remained undefeated after three matches, showcasing their dominance with a second shutout victory, this time against De La Salle Zobel.

In the girls' division, NUNS claimed the solo lead after Round 3 with a 4-0 victory over DLSZ, while defending champion FEU-D settled for a draw with UST.

Round 4 will resume on Sunday, October 22.