UAAP: Ateneo's Amos eager to improve in second round

Ateneo big man Mason Amos in action against the UP Fighting Maroons in round 1 of UAAP Season 86 at the Mall of Asia Arena, October 22, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Mason Amos was Ateneo De Manila University’s hero in its huge victory against University of the Philippines on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The first-year player fired 19 points, including crucial baskets during the overtime period, alongside 10 rebounds and two assists, in a 99-89 win over the Fighting Maroons.

But for Amos, he was just looking for the best possible shots to avoid costly errors in the payoff period.

“I was just trying to get a good look. The shot clock was running down, so the only thing on my mind was trying to get a shot off because it would have been a turnover,” he said during post-game.

For Amos, this was a testament to their improving composure as they finally tallied an overtime win after three tries in the first round.

And it was as timely as it can be as they were facing a previously undefeated UP Fighting Maroons squad.

“We did a good job keeping composed. We know that they were bound to make a comeback ‘cause they were a good team. So we just stay composed and stick to what we can control, and that’s how we got it.”

Despite his huge performance, however, Amos bared that improving more is his top priority as the league enters its second half of the season.

“Having to improve throughout the year, I know that my defense was horrible at the start of the year, so I guess, just improving bit by bit is what it’s about,” he said.

“I still have years ahead of me, and my development is in the hands of this guy right here,” he added, pertaining to head coach Tab Baldwin.

Joseph Obasa then went on to talk about how Ateneo, as a unit, is also using these types of games as they anticipate even tougher competition in the final seven games of the elimination round.

“Honestly, the real lessons came in the ones we didn’t expect to lose. It’s easier to get prepared for the big ones, but the ones that we learned from are the ones that we didn’t expect to lose.”

“Overall, in the UAAP, you can’t take games for granted. You have to fight until the end. It’s gonna take everyone locked in everytime, and it’s gonna take everybody, too.”

“Any team can beat anyone in this league.”