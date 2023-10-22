Christian Manaytay and Migs Pangilinan against Far Eastern University at the UAAP Season 86 Men's Basketball Tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. October 22, 2023. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABC-CBN News.

MANILA — University of Sto. Tomas assistant coach Japs Cuan was glad that the Growling Tigers finally broke into the win column in Season 86.

For him, it was a vital development especially since they have not won a game not only in the UAAP Season 86 but have also endured a 19-game losing streak that started after their first assignment in Season 85.

“Ang best part of this is they felt how to win again,” he said during post-game.

“Salamat sa UST community for the unending support even though we started 0-6. Masarap yung feeling kasi after a long time, we won. “

But he still understands how he and his fellow coaches must remind the players to focus on how they can be consistent in tallying wins starting in the second round.

“Of course, sinabi naman namin sa kanila na It’s just one game, so dapat next game, if we want to win, dapat deserving pa ‘rin kami manalo so we have to our part, Yun yung pagtatrabahuhan namin,” he said.

And even with the uncertainty of the status of their foreign student-athlete Adama Faye who was absent from the team starting from their first game due to injury, Cuan maintained that they will continue to strive to move up the standings.

“Ever since naman nung first round, ‘di naman kami nag-make excuse na wala si Faye.”

“Kung sino yung nagpa-practice samin, kung sino yung available, tiwala lang kami. Regardless if he’s gonna be there or not, nagtitiwala kami sa players.”