Nic Cabanero in the post against Far Eastern University at the UAAP Season 86 Men's Basketball Tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. October 22, 2023. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABC-CBN News.

MANILA — Nic Cabanero was vital in University of Sto. Tomas’ first victory of the season.

The third-year scorer delivered 23 points, six rebounds, and two assists in their 68-62 win over Far Eastern University on Sunday -- their first triumph in UAAP Season 86.

Cabanero said that this win will be vital as they hope to rebuild their morale as they head into the second half of the season.

“Super natutuwa ako, na-overwhelm ako, ito kasi yung nagbibigay samin ng confidence going into the next round eh,” he said during post-game.

He also went on to give credit to his teammates who held the fort in the fourth after he was limited to scoring only a single free-throw that quarter.

“Credit sa mga teammates namin kasi continue pa ‘rin kami magtiwala sa isa’t isa. To the coaches, wala ring sawa yung supporta nila. Alam ko sleepless rin sila eh, to all coaches and management kasi andiyan kayo lagi para samin.”

But Cabanero was quick to move on from their win as he hopes to help UST turn around their season in the second round that will start on Wednesday.

“Siguro, we’ll be happy today, [but] we’re gonna work tomorrow again. Alam ko second round is Wednesday, so trabaho ulit and let’s see what’s our adjustment.”

“Continue kami to show Pride, Puso, Palaban.”