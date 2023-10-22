NCAA: St. Benilde takes down Letran in Finals rematch

MANILA -- College of St. Benilde got one over the Letran Knights in their first meeting of the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Clashing for the first time since last season's finals, the Blazers came away with a 68-55 triumph over the defending champions.

Letran had beaten St. Benilde in three games in the Season 98 championship series but have been struggling so far in their title defense. The loss to the Blazers dropped the Knights to 1-8 after the first round of the competition.

"Today, they responded very well. They actually listened, they were very focused, locked in, and the results showed," CSB coach Charles Tiu said in a television interview after the game.

"It's good to get a win. I'm a bit relieved; it's been a tough first round for us," he also admitted.

The Blazers broke the game open in the third quarter, when they out-scored Letran 25-14 to build a lead too big for the Knights to overcome. St. Benilde led by as much as 21 points in the contest.

Miguel Oczon led the way for St. Benilde with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Miggy Corteza and Robi Nayve each had 12 points. Will Gozum had seven points, nine boards, and five dimes in a 27-minute stint.

The Blazers shot just 37.7% from the field but they forced the Knights into an even more woeful outing, as the defending champs made just 17 of 62 field goals in the game. It did not help Letran's cause that of their 31 free throw attempts, they made just 18.

St. Benilde ended the first round at 5-4, tied with Emilio Aguinaldo College for a share of fifth place.

"Easily, we could have been 8-1, 7-2, but we're 5-4. It's tough ... We just need to figure out to close games better, because there are a lot of games we've let slip away, and hopefully we can still make a run in the second round," said Tiu.

Deo Cuajao was the only player in double-digits for Letran with 11 points, though he made just three of 14 attempts from the field.

The scores:

ST. BENILDE 68- Oczon 15, Corteza 12, Nave 12, Carlos 8, Gozum 7, Sangco 5, Turco 4, Cajucom 3, Mara 2, Marasigan 1, Arciaga 0, Morales 0, Marcos 0, Jalalon 0

Letran 55- Cuajao 11, Ariar 9, Santos 9, Reyson 7, Javillonar 5, Monje 4, Fajardo 3, Guarino 3, Nunag 2, Go 2, Bojorcelo 0, Bautista 0

Quarterscores: 18-11; 35-26; 60-40; 68-55