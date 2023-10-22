NCAA: San Beda pulls away from EAC for 4th straight win

MANILA -- San Beda University used a big third quarter run to pull away from Emilio Aguinaldo College en route to an 86-72 triumph, Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

It was the Red Lions' fourth win in a row in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament, giving them a 7-2 win-loss record to end the first round. San Beda currently sits at solo second.

They built a relatively slim 44-38 lead at the halftime break, but out-scored the Generals 28-14 in the pivotal third frame to break the game wide open. San Beda eventually led by as much as 20 points in the contest.

Jacob Cortez led four Red Lions in double-digits with 17 points on top of three assists, while Clifford Jopia (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Jomel Puno (11 points, 12 rebounds) each had double-doubles. Yukien Andrada had 14 points.

The Generals got 22 points from Ralph Robin, but King Gurtiza was the only other EAC player in double-digits with 10 points.

EAC dropped to 5-4, good for fifth place at the end of the first round.

The scores:

SAN BEDA 86- Cortez 17, Andrada 14, Jopia 11, Puno 11, Cuntapay 8, Tagle 7, Payosing 7, Royo 4, Gonzales 3, Visser 2, Llanera 2, Gallego 0, Tagala 0, Lopez 0

EAC 72- Robin 22, Gurtiza 10, Cosejo 9, Ochavo 8, Tolentino 6, Maguliano 4, Angeles 4, Cosa 2, Quinal 2, Umpad 2, Dominguez 2, Bacud 1, Balowa 0, Luciano 0, Loristo 0

Quarterscores: 24-20; 44-38; 72-52; 86-72