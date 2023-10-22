Jaja, JT Marvelous off to 2-0 start in Japan's V.League

Jaja Santiago in action for JT Marvelous against the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis. Photo courtesy of JT Marvelous on X @Marvelous_JT

Jaja Santiago and JT Marvelous opened their campaign in Division 1 of the 2023-24 V.League season with back-to-back wins this weekend.

On Saturday, JT Marvelous swept the Toyota Auto Body Queenseis, 25-21, 29-27, 25-14 at the SAGA Arena.

Santiago, who joined JT after five seasons with the Saitama Ageo Medics, had seven points on six kills and a block in their season-opener. American import Andrew Drews led the way with 20 points on 17 kills, two aces, and a block.

On Sunday, JT Marvelous dismissed Santiago's former team, the Ageo Medics, in straight sets as well, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22.

Santiago had nine points on five kills, three blocks, and an ace against Saitama. Drews had 19 points built on 17 kills, and Kotona Hayashi added 20 points on 14 kills and a whopping six blocks.

Sara Lozo of Serbia led Saitama with 15 points on 13 attacks.

JT Marvelous will play the Toray Arrows next Saturday at the Zip Arena Okayama.

Meanwhile, former Ateneo and Creamline setter Jia de Guzman will make her V.League debut with the Denso Airybees next Saturday against the NEC Red Rockets.