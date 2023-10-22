B.League: Thirdy shines in San-en's rout of Gunma

San-En's Thirdy Ravena. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena top-scored for the San-En NeoPhoenix in their 93-68 demolition of the Gunma Crane Thunders in the 2023-24 B.League season, Saturday at the Hamamatsu Arena.

Ravena made 7-of-12 shots for 19 points to go along with seven rebounds, two steals, and a block in a 29-minute stint for the NeoPhoenix. They won their third straight game and improved to 4-1 in the season.

Coty Clarke added 16 points and 10 rebounds while Yante Maten (13) and Suta Oura (12) were also in double-digits for San-En.

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins got the better of RJ Abarrientos and the Shinshu Brave Warriors at the White Ring, also on Saturday.

Parks contributed six points, nine rebounds, an assist and a steal in Nagoya's 72-64 triumph. Meanwhile, Abarrientos was scoreless in eight minutes, missing all five of his shots for Shinshu.

The Diamond Dolphins improved to 5-0, while the Brave Warriors fell to 2-3.

Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz suffered a heartbreaking 81-80 defeat against the Akita Northern Happinets at the CNA Arena Akita.

Wright had 20 points built on four three-pointers along with two rebounds and an assist, while Yuta Okada added 16 points and nine dimes.

Kyoto had an 80-79 lead with 45 seconds to go after Charles Jackson converted two free throws, but Akita's Jeffrey Crockett broke their hearts as he scored the go-ahead layup in the final second.

Kyoto is 0-5 to start the season.

Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido absorbed an 84-65 loss to the Seahorses Mikawa at the Wing Arena Kariya, dropping them to 1-4 in the tournament.

Ramos had 16 points, four rebounds, and two steals in the defeat.

Carl Tamayo contributed two points in the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 89-66 loss to the Yokohama B-Corsairs at the Yokohama International Pool.

Meanwhile, the Toyama Grouses continue to struggle even with Gilas Pilipinas big man AJ Edu putting up solid numbers.

The Grouses were beaten by the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in back-to-back games -- 87-70 on Friday and 72-58 on Saturday.

In their Friday loss, Edu had 16 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block in 34 minutes. On Saturday, he pulled down 14 boards on top of eight points and two steals. Toyama, however, is 0-6 in the season.

In Division 2, Kiefer Ravena steered the Shiga Lakes to a 96-66 rout of Bambitious Nara. Ravena had 13 points, six assists, four rebounds, and a steal in the win.

Greg Slaughter contributed two points in Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's 90-70 win over Niigata Albirex BB.