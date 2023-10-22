Action between Philippine Air Force and SASKIN-PCU Dasmarinas in the Spikers' Turf Invitational Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Philippine Air Force showcased veteran poise on its way to a 25-18, 25-22, 26-24 sweep of SASKIN-PCU Dasmarinas in Pool B of the Spikers' Turf Invitational Conference, Sunday night at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Airmen were already on their way to securing the game after Ralph Calasin converted an off-the-block attack that put them up, 24-22, in the third set before Gaylord Dela Cruz tried to make things happen for the Dolphins.

Dela Cruz answered with an off-the-block hit of his to slice the lead to just one while Reynald Honra’s attack, which was called out by the officials, was counted in following a challenge by the PCU Dasmarinas coaching staff, sending the game to a deuce.

Air Force, however, caught a lucky break in the following play as Honra, who hammered down a free ball, was whistled for a net violation. This opened the opportunity for Nino Jeruz to seal the deal with a block on Kayle Monforte.

“Nagkaroon ng kumpyansa yung mga bata kasi panay error namin. Kung mageensayo kami, pagiigihan pa namin kasi nawawala yung service at receive namin,” said Airmen head coach Jhimson Mirza.

“May errors kaming service, tapos yung mga receive namin medyo nawala bandang huli kaya dumikit sila. Lumamang pa nga yung kalaban,” he added.

Ranran Abdilla, who came off the bench, scored 14 points on 12 attacks to lead the Air Force, which moved to 1-0 in Pool B while Ruben Inaudito added 13 points on 11 attacks and two blocks.

Edwin Tolentino added eight markers, which included two blocks, while Rodolfo Labrador had seven points after an hour and 26 minutes of game time.

Honra led the young Dolphins (0-1) with 15 points on 11 attacks and four blocks while team captain Lan Carlo Agatep registered 12 points to go along with eight excellent receptions and three digs.

In another game, Davies Paint-Adamson swept Philippine Coast Guard, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14 to take the early lead in Pool C.

The Soaring Falcons used a strong 7-2 start, which turned to a 10-point, 22-12 advantage after back-to-back points from Francis Casas and Marc Paulino, to get the win over the Lifesavers and move to 1-0 in the group.

Mark Coguimbal towered over the opposition, registering seven huge blocks to go along with seven attacks to finish with a game-high 14 points for the Soaring Falcons.

Meanwhile, Casas chipped in 11 points on nine attacks and two blocks while Paulino had nine markers in the win.

Lourenz Domingo steered the offense and tossed 16 excellent sets to go along with two points while Lorence Canlas had eight excellent receptions and three digs after an hour and 23 minutes of play.

So far, so good kasi ang sabi ko sa kanila yung first game kailangan umpisahan natin ng maganda para kahit papaano, yung confidence ma-build namin at the same time,” said Adamson head coach George Pascua.

No player from Coast Guard reached double digits in scoring with Aidam Adam and Lerry Francisco each scoring eight points.

Philippine Army pulled off a 21-25, 25-14, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12 triumph over D'Navigators-Iloilo earlier in the day, with Mark Enciso accounting for 22 points and Benjaylo Labide adding 20.