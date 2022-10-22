UST head coach Bal David. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) head coach Bal David cannot blame their community for their disappointment as the Growling Tigers continue to struggle in UAAP Season 85.

The Tigers have failed to build on a promising start to their season that saw them pull off a 69-60 upset of host school Adamson University. What followed was a string of six consecutive defeats, capped by a 76-51 setback at the hands of defending champion University of the Philippines (UP) to end the first round.

David, who is in his first year of coaching his alma mater, is well aware of the criticisms from their fans and supporters -- and he understands them.

"Siguro 'di ko naman masisisi sila, kahit ako dati nung nanonood ako, alumni din naman ako eh," said David, who played for UST in the early 90s.

"Nakikita mo na parang every loss ay parang makalaglag-damdamin. It breaks our heart. So I understand, I understand. It’s sad talaga na ganun," he added. "Meron pa naman kahit papano na naniniwala pa rin. We’ll grab it, 'yung mga naniniwala sa amin. Baka sakaling makakuha next round."

David accepted full responsibility for the Tigers' struggles, and his one request is that his players be spared from the harsh criticism.

"Just leave it to us, 'yung mga negative sides, just leave it to the coaches. Gusto ko 'yung mga bata come second round, fresh again. 'Yung mga negatives and everything, we’ll take it," he said.

"We have to work, but the coaching staff, we’ll take all the blame. 'Yung mga kids, please spare them," David also said.

He also remains hopeful that the Tigers can still turn things around. They surprised Adamson in their first game with Nic Cabanero leading the way, but their man gun has been mostly silenced since then and David has struggled to get major contributions from his supporting cast.

It didn't help that he was appointed as UST's head coach just two months before their UAAP campaign started, said David.

"At least may positive side naman kaming nakikita, pero siguro kailangan pa rin naming mag-work together ng coaching staff para naman wag puro excuses," he said.

"Hopefully this second round, maka-adjust naman kami. I’ll just use this experience," he added.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video: