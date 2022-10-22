UAAP: UP overwhelms UST for third straight win

UP's Terrence Fortea in action against the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.

ANTIPOLO -- (UPDATED) The University of the Philippines made it three wins in a row after blasting the University of Santo Tomas, 76-51, on Saturday afternoon at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The defending champions end the first round of UAAP Season 85 on a roll, with their 6-1 win-loss record putting them at the top of the league standings. Their 25-point beatdown of the Growling Tigers is their most comfortable win to date; their previous five wins were by single digits.

The Tigers, meanwhile, fell to a sixth straight loss and will be at 1-6 to end the first round. They have not won since opening their Season 85 campaign with a 69-60 upset of hosts Adamson University.

Every player fielded by UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde scored, as the Fighting Maroons got the job done even with Carl Tamayo playing limited minutes and JD Cagulangan again sitting out to rest his hamstring. Big man Malick Diouf was limited to 11 minutes due to foul trouble.

It was point guard Terrence Fortea who led the way for UP with 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Zavier Lucero earned Player of the Game honors after putting up 12 points, five rebounds, five steals, four assists, and three blocks in 28 minutes of action.

Tamayo had nine points in 10 minutes off the bench, having been subbed in with 1:12 to play in the first quarter.

"From our first game [to the] last game namin today, we really improved a lot on how we start the game. I think we just have to work on 'yung consistency namin, on how we start," said Monteverde. "We have to be more organized as a team."

"Definitely whatever happens ng first round, we would work on it as a team," he added.

UP was in control virtually all the way, with the lead stretching to 28 points, 57-29, off a Fortea triple with 3:43 to play in the third quarter.

But the Growling Tigers came alive from there thanks to Nic Cabañero, who found his shooting touch and sparked a blistering 20-3 run. He capped the rally with back-to-back three-pointers that brought UST within 11 points, 60-49, with still 5:55 to play.

It was the closest they would get, however. The Fighting Maroons closed the game with a 16-2 run to regain complete control. Tamayo was subbed back in with 6:25 left to restore order, and he responded by contributing five points in UP's closing surge.

"Pinakita namin na gusto talaga namin manalo, and matapos 'yung first round ng maganda," who scored 11 of his 14 points in the third quarter. "Hindi man naging ganoon ka-smooth, pero nakita ko sa mga teammates ko rin na sinusubukan namin."

UST was led by Adama Faye, who returned from a one-game suspension by putting up 15 points and 13 rebounds. Cabañero finished with 14 points, six boards, and two dimes.

The Scores:

UP 76 -- Fortea 14, Lucero 12, Abadiano 9, Tamayo 9, Andrews 7, Alarcon 5, Diouf 4, Spencer 3, Ramos 3, Eusebio 3, Lina 2, Calimag 2, Galinato 2, Gonzales 1, Torculas 0

UST 51 -- Faye 15, Cabanero 14, Lazarte 5, Calimag 5, Duremdes 3, Mantua 3, Manalang 2, Magdangal 2, Escobido 2, Pangilinan 0, Manaytay 0, Garing 0, Herrera 0, Gesalem 0.

Quarters: 19-8, 38-24, 58-37, 76-51.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.