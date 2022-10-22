JD Cagulangan (12) of the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons during their match against the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers for the opening games of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



ANTIPOLO -- JD Cagulangan will return to action for the University of the Philippines in the second round of UAAP Season 85, coach Goldwin Monteverde has assured.

Cagulangan, the hero of UP's championship run in Season 84, has played just once in the men's basketball tournament as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

He made his debut against their Katipunan rivals, the Ateneo Blue Eagles, last October 16 where he recorded seven points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals in 28 minutes.

UP won in overtime, 76-71, to extend their mastery over the Blue Eagles. However, Cagulangan has not played since then, sitting out their next two games including a 76-51 demolition of the University of Santo Tomas on Sunday in Antipolo.

"Definitely, come second round, maglalaro na rin si JD. 'Yun lang, siyempre, minsan kasi day to day eh," Monteverde explained. "Like last time, nasa isip namin talagang healthy na siya. But hindi natin gusto, minsan nangyayari sa game."

"Credit talaga sa mga PT namin and coaching staff. Talagang tinututukan nila ang mga players sa mga injuries," he added.

Also expected to play his usual minutes come the second round is reigning Rookie of the Year Carl Tamayo, who was limited to just under 10 minutes against the Growling Tigers after suffering an ankle sprain in their previous game against the University of the East.

Monteverde said Tamayo is recovering but is not yet at 100%. The big man came off the bench with over a minute left in the first quarter against UST and finished with nine points and an assist.

"Medyo ni-limit namin 'yung time niya today. Hopefully, come the second round, mas healthy na rin, pati ibang teammates niya," Monteverde said of their prized forward.

The Fighting Maroons finished round 1 of UAAP Season 85 with a 6-1 win-loss record, losing only to the National University Bulldogs midway through their schedule.